Police officers are searching part of a town amid reports that a young boy has been seen in the street wearing pyjamas.

Officers have been carrying out house-to-house enquiries in Colwyn Bay and searching nearby streets as a result of the reports.

It is understood that the boy, believed to be between three and five years old, was last seen at around 10.30pm in the Church Walks area of the town, close to Abergele road.

CCTV shows the child, who, whilst young to be out at 10pm is clothed, and does not appear to be in any imminent danger or to be concerned or upset.

There was a large police presence in the town overnight, with the fire and rescue service also in attendance Credit: Aaran Lennox

Police dogs and drones have been assisting the search while a number of members of the public are also scouring nearby, however they were asked to return home in the early hours of the morning.

North Wales Police released their latest statement at around just before 2am.

The statement reads: "T/Supt Jon Bowcott who is overseeing the search and investigation into the young child seen alone in Colwyn Bay yesterday evening would like to thank the public for their assistance, however we would now like members of the public to return home.

"Officers will continue to search for and attempt to identify the child through the night, along with professional search teams.

"There is currently a significant number of members of the public out searching for the child, and whilst initially helpful, this may now be causing the child, if still out to stay hidden.

"I want to repeat that we will continue to search for the child and conduct an investigation to identify them."