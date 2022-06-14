A man has been arrested after reports of a stabbing in the Roath area of Cardiff.

Emergency services were called to Claude Place at around 9pm on Monday night (June 13) and a 38-year-old man was found injured.

He was taken to hospital by paramedics and his injuries were later confirmed to be neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

South Wales Police confirmed a 43-year-old has been arrested following the report of a stabbing in Claude Place, Roath.

A spokesperson for the force said: "It is believed both men are known to each other.

"Understandably this incident will cause worry within the community. Tackling knife crime is a priority for South Wales Police and we want to hear from anyone who has information about this incident."

The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed it was called at around 8.50pm to an incident on Claude Place in Cardiff.

A spokesperson said: "We sent a rapid response vehicle and an emergency ambulance. We were also supported by the emergency medical retrieval and transfer service and a BASICS doctor. One patient was conveyed to University Hospital of Wales for further treatment."

"If you can help, please contact South Wales Police via 101 or https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo and quote reference number *198331.