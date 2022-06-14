Protestors plan to block both Severn bridges over 'ridiculous' fuel costs

Protesters plan to block both the M4 and M48 bridges over the River Severn in a campaign to draw attention to rising fuel prices and the impact the hikes in cost are having on people’s lives.

The protests, which are likely to be highly disruptive, are planned for Monday, July 4.

A spokesperson for National Highways, formerly Highways England, confirmed the government agency was aware of the plans and will “work hard to limit the effects of the protests”.

Posts on social media calling for people to protest have been shared more than 1,000 times.

The protest is thought to have been organised by 21,000-strong Facebook community group Fuel Price Stand Against Tax, which is organising similar protests across the UK.

Fuel prices have risen higher again in recent days, with reports that a typical family car now costs £100 to fill up.

One protester who says she will be in attendance at the bridges said something controversial needed to take place to bring attention to the issue.

The plans are a source of debate across Facebook community groups with many accusing organisers and those wishing to attend of being irresponsible and dangerous.

One commenter said: “I work for a local haulage company. We use approximately 30,000 litres of diesel every fortnight so I fully understand the cost of fuel at this time.

“However action such as this may highlight the issue to government but it will not impact them in the slightest.

“It will impact on the supply chain affecting local businesses and local people as deliveries to shops won’t be made and people won’t be able to get to work. If you want to make a point why not bring Westminster to gridlock?”

A campaigner responded: “For one second I thought you were going to say you’d be supporting the action with your fleet.

“The point of this action is to show the government that we aren’t the little people that will sit there and do nothing.”