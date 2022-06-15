An antivaxxer has been found guilty of damaging two Covid vaccination centres by smashing windows with rocks, causing thousands of pounds' worth of damage.

Paul Edwards, 58, from Warrington, was arrested by North Wales Police on December 14 after breaking five windows at a vaccination centre close to the police station in Llandudno.

But prosecutor Anna Price said that Edwards went on to vandalise 25 windows at the OpTIC building on St Asaph business park - also near a police station - the following night.

The damage amounted to around £11,000 in total, Mold Crown Court was told.

The court heard that around 30 windows were smashed across two different clinics. Credit: Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board

Edwards, representing himself, had told a jury that the vaccination programme was putting the public "in danger" and he had been trying to obstruct it.

He claimed there had been "deliberate scaremongering" and "censorship" in Britain, and argued that Communist China had a vested interest in destabilising Western society.

Despite this, he had denied two counts of damaging property - but was found guilty by the jury. He will be sentenced tomorrow (June 16).

Speaking at the time, a representative for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said that the booster roll-out had continued "unabated" despite the vandalism.