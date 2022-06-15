A man on an e-scooter has been left with life threatening injuries following a collision in Cardiff.

Emergency services attended the scene in Moira Place, Adamsdown at around 6.45pm on Tuesday (June 14) after reports of a crash with a car.The road remained closed while South Wales Police carried out investigations.

The 27-year-old man was taken to the University Hospital of Wales.

On Wednesday, police confirmed the collision involved a black Ford Galaxy and an e-scooter.

Police appeal for witnesses

A spokesperson from South Wales Police Roads Policing Unit said: "Shortly before 7pm last night (Tuesday June 14), officers were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Moira Place, Adamsdown, Cardiff.

"The collision involved a black Ford Galaxy and an e-scooter. The driver of the e-scooter, a 27 year-old man from Adamsdown, was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

"Anyone with information or footage of the incident can contact via our website: https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting occurrence number 2200199482."