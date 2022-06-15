Play Brightcove video

The search is underway for an exceptional individual to represent Wales at this year's Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards. We are on the lookout for people who have gone above and beyond to fundraise for charity.

The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards celebrate ordinary folk who do extraordinary things. And once again we want to recognise your unsung heroes.

So if you know someone who you believe deserves recognition for their amazing fundraising efforts, you can nominate them to be crowned ITV Wales Fundraiser of the Year.

That person will then have a shot at becoming National Fundraiser of the Year 2022 at the Pride of Britain Awards.

What are the Pride of Britain Awards?

The Pride of Britain Awards honour unsung heroes from across the country.

They have been running since 1999. Nominated by the public, winners come from different walks of life but are all awe-inspiring people.

You can only nominate individuals and they must be aged 18 years old or over

How do I nominate someone for Regional Fundraiser of the Year?

You can nominate someone you know for Regional Fundraiser of the Year via the website: itv.com/prideofbritain.

The closing date for nominations is Friday 12 August and full terms and conditions can be found on the Pride of Britain website linked above.

Derek Burton, ITV Cymru Wales Fundraiser of the Year winner, 2021

When will the winner be announced?

After nominations close on August 12, a selection process will begin in order to whittle down the list of amazing individuals.

The ITV Wales Fundraiser of the Year will then be revealed on Wales at Six in September.

That person will be one of 17 ITV Regional Finalists in with a shot of becoming overall Pride of Britain Fundraiser.