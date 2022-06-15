The roof of the Principality Stadium will be closed for the much anticipated Stereophonics gigs in Cardiff this weekend.

The Welsh rockers are set to play at the stadium on Friday June 17 and Saturday June 18.

The Principality Stadium says the roof will be closed for both of the performances due to production reasons.

In a Twitter post, a spokesperson for the stadium said: "Production elements for the show requires the roof to be closed for both Stereophonics concerts."

Temperatures are expected to hit 28C in Cardiff on Friday, with forecasters predicting it will be the hottest day of the year so far.

"Better put the air con on lads", joked one Twitter user in response to the Principality Stadium's tweet.

Stereophonics, who last performed in Wales in 2020, will be supported by an all-Wales line-up including Sir Tom Jones and Catfish and the Bottlemen.

Saturday's concert will also be broadcast live on the BBC.