A serious crash involving two vehicles has shut one of Cardiff's busiest roads.

Newport Road is closed in both directions after the accident near the Magnet and Sofology stores.

Traffic monitoring system Inrix shows that one of the vehicles involved has overturned.

Witnesses say two cars have overturned and motorists have been urged to stay away from the area.

Traffic monitors are reporting that delays are already building in the area following the crash at around 9.30am.

Credit: Media Wales

The road is closed in both directions between Colchester Avenue and the turn off for Rover Way.Buses are being diverted along Rover Way.

Cardiff Bus is diverting services that would normally use the main road.

A Cardiff Bus spokesperson said: "Due to a serious traffic accident on Newport Rd/City Link, the 30, 44, 45, 49, 50, 65, 65A, X45 & X59 will all divert via Rover Way and Southern Way until further notice."

A statement added: "Please allow extra time for your journey."