Wales is set to bask in the hottest day of the year with temperatures forecast to reach the high 20s.

The Met Office predicts the mercury will hit 28C in Cardiff on Friday, while Thursday is also predicted to see highs of 27C.

The temperatures won't be high enough to be considered a heatwave though - unlike in South East England, where temperatures are set to soar to 34C.

The high temperatures have prompted the Met Office and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to issue a level 2 heat-health alert for a large part of southern and central England, with a level 1 alert in place for northern England.

A heatwave is defined as three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold. The threshold varies in each county.

Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at the UKHSA, said: “During periods of hot weather it is especially important to keep checking on those who are most vulnerable, such as older people and those with heart or lung conditions.

“Make sure to look out for signs of heat exhaustion and follow our simple health advice to beat the heat.”

The hot weather will come to an end on Saturday, when forecasters predict fresher temperatures and the possibility of heavy rain.

