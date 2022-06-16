More than 1,000 new jobs could be coming to Blaenau Gwent after plans for a new £390 million glass-making factory were given the go-ahead on "a great day" for the area.

Turkish firm CiNER Glass Ltd wants to build a factory that makes recycled glass containers at the Rassau Industrial Estate on the outskirts of Ebbw Vale.

The project is expected to create around 600 highly-skilled jobs at the site, with up to 500 more jobs created during the building process.

CiNER says the project will also support around 1,200 jobs in the wider supply chain.

Didem Ciner, executive board member of CiNER Glass Ltd, said: “We are extremely pleased to have received approval to move forward with our exciting plans to build and operate our new glass bottle manufacturing facility in Ebbw Vale.

"This is the first step towards building a world-class facility in the heart of South Wales and we cannot wait to begin working on making our vision for Blaenau Gwent a reality."

The company's executive board member Didem Ciner met the First Minister in September. Credit: SECNewgate

'It's a great day for Blaenau Gwent'

The application was supported unanimously at a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council's planning committee today (June 16).

Cllr George Humphreys said: "We've been deprived as a community for such a long time.

"We've been a proud industrial community and over the years made products that have been recognised worldwide, so to bring something like this to us is fantastic."

Cllr Wayne Hodgins said: "This development will give us a sustainable community in the long term. There's no greater input to people's health and wellbeing than to have gainful employment - it's a great day for Blaenau Gwent."

Cllr Hodgins pointed out that preparation work on the project had been done under the previous independent administration and congratulated all the council staff who had worked on the project.

The application was granted subject to a number of detailed planning conditions after some local residents had raised concerns.

An artist impression of the factory. Credit: Arup / Blaenau Gwent CBC

'We fully understand the concerns by local people'

Councillor Lisa Winnett, chair of the Planning Committee, said: "We fully understand the concerns expressed by local people about the facility, and it is very important that they had the opportunity to outline their views and objections as part of the planning process.

"I am grateful to the planning committee for taking all this into account and giving careful consideration to all matters in reaching their decision.

"I am confident that the detailed conditions applied to the permission can negate the concerns raised, and can give assurance from the committee and the council that we will closely monitor compliance from the developer during construction and when the facility is operational."

CiNER Glass says it intends to supply glass bottles to UK food and drink producers, with a vision to build a world-leading centre of engineering excellence in glass technology in Wales.

The factory will consist of a four-part operation for the production of glass containers: melting and forming; the handling of raw materials; inspection, packaging and warehouse.

The first part of the facility is expected to be operational late in 2024 and the company hopes to start producing glass on site in 2026.