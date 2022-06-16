An “arrogant” anti-vaxxer has been jailed for smashing windows at two Covid vaccination centres.

Paul Edwards, 58, of Warrington, caused £11,000 damage when he threw rocks at the windows of two vaccination centres in Llandudno and St Asaph, north Wales.

The court heard a security guard was also injured by flying glass.

Edwards had intended to break into both premises and "cause far more damage.”

Paul Edwards was found guilty of throwing rocks at two vaccine centres in north Wales, smashing multiple windows. Credit: Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board

Representing himself, Edwards had denied two counts of damaging property, but he was found guilty by a jury at Mold Crown Court on Wednesday (June 15).

Passing sentence, Judge Rhys Rowlands said both incidents were "attacks on wider society", describing his conduct as "arrogant and particularly egregious".

”You haven’t shown any insight to the harm your behaviour caused, or its potential to have caused, to vulnerable individuals", Judge Rowlands added.

Edwards told the jury he had been trying to obstruct the vaccination programme, which he believed was putting the public “in danger.”

Edwards was jailed for 21 months.

You can find informed, accurate information about the coronavirus vaccine on the NHS website - including who is currently eligible to receive it, how it is administered and information on the safety and side effects of the vaccine.