An "extremely kind" dad-of-four who died in a crash in Wrexham had only recently celebrated the birth of his baby daughter.

Lee Pemberton, 44, from Rhos, was killed in a collision involving a van and a car on Sunday (June 12) at the junction with the A539 for Hanmer.

In a heartfelt tribute his family described him as a "loving father" with "a good heart."

They said: "Lee was the son of Paul and Karen. He had one brother and two sisters and are all from the Wrexham area.

"Lee was also a loving father to Ellie, Benny, Beau and Raya-Mae, who he sadly leaves behind. Lee and his partner Gemma have recently celebrated the birth of their first child, Raya-Mae who is only nine weeks old.

The scene of the collision in Wrexham. Credit: Media Wales

"Gemma and Lee loved their time together and have made very precious memories together as a family. Lee was extremely kind, generous and was always full of energy.

"He dedicated a lot of his time to his family and friends and was always helping others before himself. He really did have a good heart.

"Lee was employed as a construction worker where he travelled all over the country working on a number of different projects. He would often spend the week away working, but would always return to his family at weekends. Lee will be sadly missed by everyone who was fortunate enough to have him in their lives.

"As a family we would like to thank all of the emergency services for their efforts and service over the past few days."

Appeal for witnesses

Sergeant Meurig Jones, of North Wales Police Roads Policing Unit, said: "Just prior to the collision, we believe a blue coloured car, possibly a BMW or similar, which was travelling from the direction of Whitchurch towards Bangor-on-Dee, had to take evasive action after being confronted by the van.

"I am appealing to the driver of that vehicle to please make contact with us to assist with our ongoing investigation. Equally I am also appealing to anybody who may have been travelling along the A525 around the time of the collision to make contact with us.

"Our thoughts remain with the man’s family and friends, who are now being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer.”

Anybody with information is urged to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit via live webchat or by calling 101, quoting incident number B085032.