Play Brightcove video

Thomas Channon's parents spoke to ITV Wales reporter Siôn Jenkins

The parents of a teenage boy who died after falling off a balcony in Magaluf hope awareness of safety while abroad will become his legacy.

Tom Channon, from Rhoose, was just 18 when he died after falling seven floors while on holiday celebrating the end of his A-Levels in 2018.

An inquest later found that his death happened just one month after another British holidaymaker died in a fall at the same hotel.

'Tom's Campaign' aims to provide information and resources to help keep young people safe when they are travelling abroad.

Mr and Mrs Channon have launched the campaign in the wake of their son's death

Speaking to ITV Wales News, Ceri Channon, Tom's mum, said: "This is the final loop of Tom’s campaign.

"It’s the educational package which we hope will be delivered to lots of youngsters in Wales. And that in Tom’s name, it will save lives.

“We’ve been through horrendous times and our lives will never be the same. But, we wanted to ensure for Tom’s brothers and for his family that something positive continues in Tom’s name. This is his legacy.

“It’s so easy to become a victim to all of this, but we know that Tom was too positive that that.”

Thomas Channon's parents say they want safety to be his legacy.

The bilingual education packs created with the Channon family are being sent to schools and colleges across Wales.

Tom's dad, John Channon, said: “The college here, since very soon after this tragedy happened, has worked together to produce a package of resources which can then be used to form a session within the curriculum in schools and colleges in Wales which basically focusses on how young people can keep safe when they’re abroad and on holiday.

“In Tom’s memory this is positive, Tom will be seen to be helping other young people to try and avoid the awful thing that happened to him."

A number of students have already received resources.

One student at St David's Catholic College in Cardiff told ITV Wales: "I found it really helped with explaining the whole process of going on holiday, especially without parents.

"It showed what can easily be overlooked when going abroad."

The 'Stay Aware, Stay Safe, Stay Together' campaign provides practical information for people planning their first independent trip and contains videos that include interviews with Tom's parents and friends.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...