Police are appealing for information to find a missing woman, named only as Ruth, who was last seen on Wednesday (June 15).

Officers, who have been knocking on doors as part of their search, say she was last seen in Brecon at 5:30pm.

Dyfed Powys Police is appealing for anyone who has seen Ruth, or who might have information that could help to find her, to get in touch.

A spokesperson for the force said on Twitter: "Have you seen Ruth, or do you have info that might help us find her? She was last seen in the Brecon area at 5.30pm, Wednesday 15th June 2022."Please, let us know quoting ref: DPP-20220616-087".