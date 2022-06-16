Protesters plan to block a major road in south Wales over rising fuel costs.

Gwent Police said it is aware of a demonstration due to take place on the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road on Thursday (June 16).

It is believed a small number of protesters will attempt to block a section of the road at Brynmawr, near Ebbw Vale.

Police have advised drivers to take alternative routes and said anyone committing road traffic offences will be prosecuted.

Superintendent Mike Richards said: “We have a responsibility to facilitate peaceful protests but blocking highways, causing significant disruption to businesses and communities in the area, is unlawful.

“We will make every effort to try and minimise the impact on the public. We will prosecute anyone who commits road traffic offences, and any other offences, during the protest.”

Similar protests are being planned next month, including on the Prince of Wales Bridge and the Severn Bridge.

Fuel prices have hit record highs.

Fuel costs have hit new record highs in the UK, with the average petrol price now 186.59p per litre, with diesel at 192.48p.

The RAC has said the cost to fill a family car now stands at about £103 for petrol, and £106 for diesel, and called on the Government to cut fuel taxes to help motorists.

Following a request by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, the Competition and Markets Authority is to review petrol station operators and fuel costs amid concerns a 5p per litre cut in fuel duty implemented in March has not been passed on to consumers.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...