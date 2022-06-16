A 41-year-old woman has been jailed after spitting in a police officer's face as she tried to help her outside a hospital.

Ria Evans, from Rhydyfelin in Rhondda Cynon Taf, had gone to the Royal Glamorgan Hospital on June 5, but became aggressive towards staff and patients after being told she would have to wait for treatment.

She was escorted out by hospital security staff, who called 999 after Evans continued to remonstrate with them outside.

Police arrived, and when a female officer approached her to try to calm her, Evans spat in her face.

She was jailed for 24 weeks at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court after pleading guilty to assaulting a police officer.

The Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant. Credit: ITV Wales

'Wholly unacceptable'

Superintendent Matt Codd said: "Assaulting an officer who is trying to carry out their duties – in this instance, offering to try to help the woman involved - won’t be tolerated.

"Assaults on police officers and frontline staff have a significant impact on individuals both physically and psychologically.

"Whilst the nature of policing is such that it requires officers to handle difficult and hostile situations, assaults upon them are serious matters and wholly unacceptable.

"This is a priority for us - we are committed to preventing and decreasing the number of assaults on our staff and an effective way of achieving this is to ensure perpetrators of assaults on police, without fail, are arrested, charged and put before the courts."