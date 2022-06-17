A four-year-old boy was left needing hospital treatment after being "ploughed" by a cyclist in Cardiff city centre.

Luca Davies, from Abercarn, was out for the day on May 1 with his cousins, aged 18 and 15, and three-year-old sister when he was knocked over in an incident on Church Street.

Luca was left with lacerations that required gluing back together at the University Hospital of Wales' A&E department.

His mother, Georgia Havard, said: "Ellie took them out for the day, they were going to Burger King I think, and they were walking on the footpath. This rider came out of nowhere, ploughed through Luca, he went under the bike and then sent him off his feet."

Georgia, who said her son has been left "traumatised" and "anxious" around cyclists, added: "The rider literally stopped, shrugged their shoulders, said sorry to Ellie and rode off.

"I get accidents happen, I'm not going to be a person and stand here and say accidents don't happen because they do, but he should have stopped", she continued.

Police appeal

In a statement, a spokesperson for South Wales Police said they wanted to speak to a cyclist, believed to be a delivery rider "regarding an incident in Cardiff city centre, which resulted in a four-year-old boy being knocked over."They added: "Enquiries with the delivery company have failed to identify him."The incident happened on May 1 in Church Street and left the little boy with a number of cuts to his face, which needed to be glued."Anyone with information, or the individual himself, is asked to contact South Wales Police on 101 or online, quoting reference 2200144174"