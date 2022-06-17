The owners of a hotel in Caerphilly county say they have been left feeling "physically sick" after their monthly electricity bill soared by nearly £3,500 - for the same usage.

The family-owned Aber Hotel, in Abertridwr, said its last monthly bill before the price increase was £659.10 - but its bill for May was £4134.07.

"Not so long ago we put our prices up by 10p to try and combat the rise in prices", the hotel said in a Facebook post.

"Today we have received our electric bill for May, yes just one month, our last bill before the price increase was £659.10, today we have received a bill for £4134.07 for same use.

The Aber Hotel owners said on Facebook the bill had made them feel "physically sick" Credit: Aber Hotel / Facebook

'Upset, angry, feeling physically sick'

"We're upset, angry, feeling physically sick!", the hotel's Facebook post continued.

"How can this be ok and allowed? It needs to be addressed by those who have the power to stop it!"Make the most of your local as if this is the future we wont be around."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...

One Facebook user replied: "So disheartening and unbelievable!"

While another said: "That's ridiculous something needs to be done this government needs to step up".

In a statement, SSE - which supplies electricity to the Aber Hotel - said: " Wholesale gas and power prices have reached unprecedented highs due to a combination of global factors over the last twelve months, most recently the war in Ukraine.

"Like other energy suppliers, we have had no choice but to pass some of these increases through to our customers.

"We continue to keep a close eye on energy markets and are committed to reducing prices for customers on variable tariffs as soon as wholesale gas and electricity markets allow us.”