A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was discovered in south Wales.

The body of Steven John Davies, aged 39, was discovered by a neighbour at an address on Garth Avenue, Glyncoch, near Pontypridd just after 11:00 am on Wednesday 15 June.

South Wales Police have confirmed a 34-year-old woman from the Pontypridd area has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody at Bridgend.

A murder investigation has been launched and a post-mortem examination found that he died from a stab wound.

Steven's family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Lewis, said: "This is clearly a shocking and upsetting incident for the community of Glyncoch and the wider Pontypridd area.

"Our thoughts are with Steven’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

"Whilst it is a positive development that we have been able to make an early arrest, I am still making an appeal for information around the movements of Steven between the 1st and 15th June.

"We believe Steven spent some time in the Rhydfelin area of Pontypridd."

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police.