A large fire has broken out in Gower with members of the public being asked to keep their doors and windows closed.

The first callout was made to the Ocean View Windmill Farm area in Llanrhidian this morning (Friday 17 June) at 5:27am.

Several officers are currently at the scene.

Six fire engines have been sent from different parts of Wales to help control the flames, travelling from Reynoldston, Gorseinon, Swansea West, Swansea Central and two from Llanelli.

Additional special appliances have also been sent from Tumble, Carmarthen and Morriston.

No casualties have been reported.

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire was well alight. Numerous outbuildings were involved in the fire.

"We're unable to assume anything in terms of where it started and we have no idea how long it will take to put out at the moment."