Police are concerned following the disappearance of a 60-year-old man.

Alistair Misper was last seen on Alban Square, Aberaeron at around 10:15 am on Thursday 16 June.

Dyfed-Powys Police described him as 6ft 2ins tall, of large build and having short grey hair with glasses.

Alistair is thought to be wearing grey shorts and a pink or other light coloured polo shirt. He is believed to be travelling on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police quoting reference number DP-20220616-251.