A four-year-old girl is seriously injured in hospital after being hit by a car while she was on her bike in Swansea.

Police said a 24-year-old man has been arrested and released on a bail following the incident, which happened at around 11.45am on Thursday June 9 on Waun Wen Road, near the junction with Tegid Road, Mayhill.

Officers are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward with information that may help them.

PC Victoria Langridge, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "The collision involved a white Ford Fiesta and a four year-old girl who was on a purple balance bike at the time of the collision.

"The girl remains in hospital with serious injuries and her family are being supported by specially trained officers.

"The driver, a 24 year-old man, who was arrested in connection to the incident and has been released on bail.

"We are appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the collision, or can provide information about the movements of the Ford Fiesta and the girl on the balance bike prior to the collision.

"We would particularly like to speak to any persons with CCTV or dash cam of the incident."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the South Wales Police website or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 2200192650.