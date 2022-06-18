Cardiff joins the race to stage next year's Eurovision Song Contest, if the UK ends up taking on hosting duties.

That's after Eurovision bosses announced they decided Ukraine cannot host next year’s contest due to the ongoing war, and has called for negotiations on a new location to be put on hold.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) is currently in talks with the BBC over whether the UK could host the annual event, after Sam Ryder came runner-up in Turin earlier this year.

Since then, cities from across the UK have expressed interest in hosing the singing competition, including Cardiff.

Kevin Brennan MP Tweeted, saying: "Clearly Eurovision should be held at the Principality Stadium (roof closed) Cardiff with 70,000 partygoers - no brainer".

While Leader of Cardiff Council, Huw Thomas, Tweeted: "What do we think? I reckon it should be Cardiff..."

Andrew RT Davies also joined in the suggestions for Cardiff to host Eurovision 2023, Tweeting: "The Principality Stadium in Cardiff would be a great venue to host the prestigious contest, to showcase one of Wales' finest venues and to show the world the best of Cardiff and Wales."

If the UK does host the contest in 2023, it would be the ninth time it has taken place here – more than any other country.

UA:PBC released a statement on Friday in which it claimed the EBU had “denied Ukraine the right to host Eurovision 2023” after analysing the security situation in the war-torn country.

Mykola Chernotytskyi, head of the managing board of UA:PBC, said: “We are disappointed with this decision of the EBU.

“During this month, a large number of people in Ukraine have thrown all their efforts to fulfil the conditions for holding Eurovision in our country. Security is, of course, our first priority.

“The team of UA: PBC, state and local authorities did a thorough job and offered different options.

“It is a pity to see such an unappealable statement, therefore, we ask our partners to hold further negotiations.”

Downing Street has welcomed the possibility of the UK hosting Eurovision if Ukraine cannot.

A No 10 spokesman said: “Ukraine’s victory in the Eurovision song contest was richly deserved and as the rightful winner the Government’s firm wish has been to see next year’s contest hosted there.

“If the EBU decides the competition can’t go ahead in Ukraine, we would of course welcome the opportunity to work closely with Ukraine and the BBC to host it here in the UK.

“But we would be committed to ensuring it overwhelmingly reflects Ukraine’s rich culture, heritage and creativity, as well as building on the ongoing partnership between our two countries.”