A Welsh diplomat based in Qatar has raised the Welsh flag at an official ceremony in Doha, marking Rob Page’s side’s participation in the World Cup. A flag-raising event was held in Doha last night THU to mark the last qualifiers for the tournament – as Wales, Australia and Costa Rica joined the other twenty-nine sides who will be participating come November. Daniel Phillips works at the British Embassy in Doha and was given the honour of hoisting the Wales flag at the city’s landmark Corniche waterfront promenade. Daniel, the Embassy’s Deputy Director of Trade and Investment, is looking forward to seeing Wales compete in its first World Cup since 1958, after beating Ukraine in a tense playoff final earlier this month.

Daniel Phillips, who works at the British Embassy in Doha, raises Wales flag at Qatar capital Doha’s landmark Corniche waterfront promenade Credit: Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office

He said: “It was a tremendous privilege for me to raise the flag on behalf of Wales, as we look forward to being at a football World Cup for the first time in 64 years. A huge congratulations to everyone in the Welsh team. “Coming from Cemaes Bay in Anglesey, I’m hopeful Wales can build on their success at recent Euros and put a real mark on the tournament.”

Acting Ambassador Alex Cole, who was also at the ceremony, added: “Everyone at the British Embassy here in Doha will be wishing the very best of luck to both home nation teams throughout the tournament.”

“Any Wales fans considering travelling should read our Qatar Travel Advice. Thiscontains World Cup-specific information, and will be regularly updated up throughoutthe year. We want to ensure fans are fully prepared by providing practical advice andtips, to keep problems to a minimum and help them enjoy the tournament.”

Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart said: “This hugely talented Wales team hasalready made history by qualifying for our first World Cup in 64 years and it isfantastic to see the national flag raised in Qatar. "I wish Robert Page and his players the best of luck as they represent Wales on thebiggest stage in world football later this year."