Three people have been taken to hospital after an incident involving a chemical spillage in Cardiff.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service responded to a report of a chemical incident at Queen Alexandra Dock, Cardiff today (19 June) at approximately 10.50am.

The service asked people to close their doors and windows in the area.

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: "We mobilised a number of fire appliances and specialist crews from Cardiff Central, Whitchurch, Maindee, Pencoed, Penarth and New Inn.

"The incident was a small scale gas release, which was resolved with the assistance of an onsite engineer.

"Three workers have been transferred to hospital for precautionary checks. South Wales Police and Welsh Ambulance Service were also on scene."

The service said there is no ongoing risk to members of the public in the area.

A spokesman for South Wales Police added: "South Wales Police were called to reports of a chemical leak on Queen Alexandra Dock, Butetown.

"The fire service have dealt with the incident. Three people have been taken to hospital as a precaution.

"Please avoid the area and keep windows and doors shut if you are in the Queen Alexandra Docks area. Please do not contact our control room in relation this incident."

