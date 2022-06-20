The family of a man who disappeared after leaving home to run an errand say they are "very worried for his safety".

Alistair, 60, from Lampeter, was last seen leaving his home at around 9.45am on Thursday morning (June 16). It is believed he intended to drive to Aberaeron to run an errand.

His car - a white Volvo – was found parked in Alban Square later that day, but there have been no confirmed sightings of Alistair ever since.

In a social media appeal, Inspector Matthew Howells from Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Alistair's family are very worried for his safety.

"We are asking anyone who thinks they may have seen or spoken to Alistair since Thursday, or feels they have information that could help us find him, to get in touch straight away.

"We're also appealing to home or business owners in Aberaeron with doorbell or CCTV outside their property to contact us. You may have footage of Alistair or his vehicle that could help with our enquiries."

Alistair, who recently celebrated his 60th birthday, is described as well-built and around 6' 2" tall.

He has closely cropped grey hair, and usually wears glasses. He is thought to have been wearing grey shorts and a pink or light coloured polo shirt.

Police have described Alistair as well-spoken with a south English accent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police quoting reference number DP-20220616-251.