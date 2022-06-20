A mural of the late Wales footballing legend Gary Speed has appeared in Cardiff.

The artwork, which has been painted on to the side of a building on the junction of Atlas Road and Leckwith Road near to the Cardiff City stadium, contains a large painting of Speed alongside the words "Only One Gary Speed."

Speed represented the Wales men's national team both as a player and as a manager, earning 85 caps before his retirement from international football.

The mural has been painted on the side of a building close to the Cardiff City Stadium Credit: Media Wales

At club level, Speed represented teams including Everton, Sheffield United, Newcastle, Bolton Wanderers and Leeds United.

He died in November 2011, aged 42.

Speed's influence on Welsh football continues to be credited to this day, with several voices from the footballing world saying Speed helped bring new ideas and fresh thinking to the national team during his time in charge.

Many have also said Wales' current footballing success - including a first World Cup appearance in 64 years - can partly be attributed to Gary Speed's work over a decade ago.

Noel Mooney, chairman of the Football Association of Wales (FAW), said in a social media post that seeing the mural provided a source of inspiration.

He wrote: "I will pass this morning on the way to the FA Wales and be reminded of what Cymru means - our history, our struggles, our rise, our success, our need to strive for better, 64 years is a long time.

"Gary dared to dream".

The artwork has been developed by Unify Creative, a visual arts enterprise which also developed the 'Mona Lisa' in Butetown and the 'My Cymru, My Shirt' photography project which included the development of a mural in Cardiff city centre.

The mural of Gary Speed has been well-received on social media, with several football fans saying it was a touching tribute.

One woman wrote: "Fantastic mural gone up in Cardiff in honour of the one and only Gary Speed. Never to be forgotten. RIP Gary."

Another fan said: " It’s testament to the man himself how much love and adulation he still attracts from across the footballing world. A gentleman and a great footballer. Great work lads, a worthy celebration of Gary Speed and his legacy."

While another said: "Totally beautiful and Gary looks beautiful and will never grow old."