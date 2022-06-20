Police have launched an appeal for information after a man in his 20s died in a motorcycle crash.

The collision happened on Queensway, Llanwern, Newport, at around 7.10pm on Thursday (June 16).The motorcyclist, a 27-year-old man from the Cardiff area, later died in hospital.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Anyone with information about the collision is asked to get in touch with us.

"We’re asking for anyone who was on Queensway between 6.45pm and 7.30pm on Thursday 16 June or those with CCTV or dashcam footage to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200202186, with any details.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."