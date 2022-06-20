A rabbit that was struck by a car and then taken on a 30 mile journey after it became trapped in the car's grille has miraculously survived the experience.

Motorist Mark Pearson was travelling between Pwllheli and Bangor when he heard "the dreaded thump" near the Bryncynan pub on the outskirts of Nefyn.

After slowing down and looking in the rearview mirror, Mark said he could not see anything in the road and assumed that whatever he had hit had run off.

He then continued on to Bangor where he parked his car and went to work.

Three hours later he was told that he had a rabbit stuck in his car grille.

He said: "I thought it would be half a rabbit but was surprised to find this lucky fella had gone through the grill and got trapped in an enclosed compartment.

"We really couldn't figure out how it got in there until we realised the grill was snapped so it's hit it, gone through it and the plastic has gone back into place.

"I didn't know whether to call the RAC or the RSPCA.

"Its head was stuck in the grille so I had to remove it. Apart from a bit of a dried nose bleed, it seemed uninjured.

"Once it was out I released it in the woodland near Parc Menai with a bit of carrot as a way of saying sorry.

"A few people have said I should've brought it back to where I hit it but when I went back it ran off. I'm back in Bangor tomorrow so if I see it I've got a box to bring it back in!"