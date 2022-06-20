Breathtaking skies captured across Wales as wave of Saharan dust settles in the air
As Saharan dust settled in the atmosphere over the weekend, spectacular skies were captured by many people across Wales.
Red, pink and orange were just some of the colours seen in the air, with some parts even witnessing full rainbows.
The light show came following what was the hottest day of the year so far for some places, hitting highs of around 26°C.
What is Saharan dust?
Saharan dust is a mixture of sand and dust from the Sahara, the vast desert area that covers most of North Africa.
How does it get to the UK?
According to the Met Office, with the help of strong winds, sand and dust can be blown into the sky and travel thousands of miles worldwide. If the winds in the upper part of the atmosphere are blowing north, the dust can be carried as far as the UK.
In order for the dust to get from up in the sky down to the ground, you need rain to wash it out of the sky. As raindrops fall, they collect particles of dust on the way down. Then, when the raindrops land on something and eventually evaporate, they leave behind a layer of dust.
Saharan dust is relatively common in the UK often happening several times a year when big dust storms in the Sahara coincide with southerly wind patterns. In certain weather situations, Saharan dust can also affect air pollution and pollution levels.