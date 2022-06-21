A dad-of-four, who died in a crash in Wrexham, "lost control" when he clipped a vehicle and hit a brick farm building, the opening of an inquest heard.

Construction worker, Lee Pemberton from Rhos, was killed in a collision involving a van and a car on Sunday (June 12) on the A525 near Whitchurch.

Coroner John Gittins at Ruthin said he was told Mr Pemberton had been driving towards Whitchurch and attempted to overtake a vehicle.

However, he tried to pull back in because of an approaching vehicle before the crash occurred. Mr Gittins adjourned the inquest.

The 44-year-old had only recently celebrated the birth of his baby daughter before the crash.

Flowers and cards have been left at the scene of the crash. Credit: Media Wales

His family paid tribute describing Mr Pemberton as a "loving father" with "a good heart."

They added: "Lee was also a loving father to Ellie, Benny, Beau and Raya-Mae, who he sadly leaves behind. Lee and his partner Gemma have recently celebrated the birth of their first child, Raya-Mae who is only nine weeks old.

"Gemma and Lee loved their time together and have made very precious memories together as a family. Lee was extremely kind, generous and was always full of energy.

"He dedicated a lot of his time to his family and friends and was always helping others before himself. He really did have a good heart."

North Wales police have asked anyone with information to make contact. The collision happened shortly before 6pm on the A525 near to its junction with the A539 for Hanmer, involving a white Ford Transit van and a red Ford Focus car.