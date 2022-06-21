The family of a man found dead at a home near Pontypridd have paid tribute to a "popular" son and brother with a "heart of gold".

Steven John Davies, 39, was found dead by a neighbour at an address on Garth Avenue, Glyncoch, near Pontypridd just after 11am on Wednesday 15 June.

Carrie McGuiness, 34, of Ynys Close, Rhydyfelin has been charged with his murder and will appear at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (June 21).

Mr Davies' family described him as being "loved by all his family and friends and by anyone who met him".

Mum, Donna, and sister Adrianne, said: "My beautiful baby boy has been tragically taken from us. We are heartbroken and absolutely devastated. Our lives have been ripped apart and destroyed and will never ever be the same again.

"Steven had a heart of gold and would help anyone before thinking of himself and always have time for anyone. He was a polite and well-mannered young man. He was a loving, doting brother to Adrianne, they were each other’s world.

"‘Hagi’ was loved by all his family and friends and by anyone who met him. He was popular and so loved in the Rhondda and Pontypridd areas. You will always be in our hearts and never forgotten. Fly high with Daddy our boy xx", the family added.

A post-mortem examination has confirmed the 39-year-old died from a stab wound.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Lewis said: "I am extremely grateful for the support we have had from a number of communities whilst we’ve been carrying out our enquiries.

"Steven was most commonly known by his nickname ‘Hagi’ and was well-known throughout Glyncoch, Rhydyfelin and Llwynypia. We are trying to piece together his movements and urge anybody who saw him to make contact if they haven’t already."

South Wales Police is still investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to come forward. Police want to speak with anyone who may have seen Steven between Thursday 2 June and Saturday 11 June.