A suspected murderer has been arrested over the shooting of a market trader in broad daylight - 27 years after the incident.

An international manhunt was launched for "a dangerous gunman" after father-of-two Jaswant Sandhu, 31, was gunned down in a row over T-shirt prices.

A £10,000 reward backed by a Crimewatchers appeal was launched to trace Mr Sandhu's rival stall holder Mohammed "Bobby" Basharat after the shooting in Blackwood, Caerphilly.

The National Crime Agency said Basharat, 49, was found by Pakistani authorities living under a false identity.

Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said the man was brought before a local court in Islamabad and he has been remanded in custody.

The National Crime Agency said it was in contact with Pakistani authorities Credit: PA Images

At the time police believed Basharat shot Mr Sandhu dead, after an argument over prices on their neighbouring market clothing stalls exploded into violence.

Mr Sandhu, of Wolverhampton, died when he was shot in the chest as he packed up his stall in 1995.

Police later recovered an unusual .23 bullet from the scene and believe it belongs to a small pistol known as a "handbag gun".

Basharat was last seen fleeing the busy market by taxi after the shooting.

Dozens of weekend shoppers say they watched in horror as a bitter row between the two stall-holders ended in tragedy.

Fellow traders tried to revive Mr Sandhu but he died later at the Royal Gwent hospital in Newport.

Mr Sandhu, from Codsall Road, Wolverhampton, was married with two daughters aged six and three. He sold a range of clothes in the family business with his brother.

Basharat, formerly of Oldham, went missing after Mr Sandhu's death. Detectives made enquiries in Pakistan and Germany in their attempts to track him down.

Basharat was found in Pakistan living under a false identity Credit: PA Images

The case in May 1995 featured on the BBC Crimewatch programme with more than 30 leads.

Basharat had been running businesses including a recruitment agency in the city of Rawalpindi.

According to the FIA official, he was from the Mirpur district of Pakistan-administered Kashmir and after coming to Pakistan he got a new ID card with the name of Zamir Ali, son of Muhammad Aslam.

The FIA official said that Interpol officials had also been in contact with them and the extradition process was under way.

A Gwent Police statement said: "A 49-year-old man was arrested in Pakistan on suspicion of murder in connection with an investigation into the death of a man in Blackwood in 1995.

"Inquiries are ongoing and work continues, alongside the National Crime Agency and authorities in Pakistan, to secure his extradition to the UK where he may face further court proceedings."