A man who used a banking service to stalk a woman and send her insults has been sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court.

Tom Purnell, 26, used the online banking platform Monzo to stalk and insult his victim, where he would transfer amounts of as little as 1p to her and use the reference line to send her abusive messages.

The court was told Purnell turned to stalking by bank as the last straw in making "her life extremely unpleasant", with a stream of phone calls, threats and lurking near her home.He carried out his "sophisticated" campaign over a seven-week period last autumn when the woman said she wanted him out of her life.Purnell's stalking campaign began by making "constant" calls with swear words and threats.

Cardiff Crown Court heard he also drove past his victim's home playing loud music.

Purnell used the reference line in his bank transfers to insult his victim and threaten her

But then he turned to Monzo online bank transfers to contact her.Prosecutor Jenny Yeo said: "He would send pennies but wrote abuse and threats as payment references."She said one message said: "I'm coming for you".In a statement read to the court, Purnell's victim said she had been "living in fear of my life on a daily basis" and that she was "constantly on edge".James Evans, defending, said Purnell had been "using a great deal of cocaine at the time" but was "completely free of that drug now".Mr Evans said Purnell "regrets it bitterly".Judge David Wynn Morgan told Purnell: "You are a mean and vindictive individual."He described his stalking as "particularly unpleasant" and something that "made her life extremely unpleasant"."Some of the means you adopted were quite sophisticated," he said.Purnell, of Newbridge, Gwent, admitted one charge of stalking involving fear of violence.The court heard he has spent the last seven and a half months on remand.The judge sentenced him to a two-year community order - and he was given a five-year restraining order to not contact his victim.