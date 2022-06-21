McDonald's has apologised after a man found a "beetle" in a burger at a North Wales restaurant.

The man, who did not wish to be named, visited the fast food giant in Caernarfon, Gwynedd on Thursday 16 June.

He claims he had a lucky escape after finding what he described as a "beetle" inside his Crispy Chicken Italiano.

McDonald's has since apologised and said they were investigating the issue.

He took to social media where he shared a picture of the burger, captioned: "Be careful what you eat in McDonalds Caernarfon, almost ate a beetle that was in my burger."

Staff in the Caernarfon restaurant apologised and gave the man a refund, alongside a free meal.

The picture shows what appears to be a dead insect resting on a piece of lettuce, coated in sauce.

The man said he stopped eating just before biting into the creature. He added that when he took the burger back, employees apologised and gave him a refund, alongside a free meal.

The man claims there was no mention of any further action, but McDonald's has said it is investigating. The Caernarfon restaurant was recently awarded a 5-star food hygiene rating from Gwynedd Council.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: "We are very sorry to hear about this customer’s experience. Food safety is of the utmost importance to us and we place great emphasis on quality control, following rigorous standards to avoid any imperfections.

"We understand the customer returned the product to our restaurant team who apologised, and offered a full refund and replacement meal. We will continue to investigate."