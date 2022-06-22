Swansea is set for a visit from music royalty in the form of Elton John, as the timeless performer prepares to play at the Swansea.com Stadium as part of a tour of Europe and North America.

As part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour roadshow, the voice behind hits including Rocket Man and Tiny Dancer will perform in the city on Wednesday 29 June.

It will be the final time he ever performs in Wales on tour.

Announcing the final dates of his tour, he said: "Hello, all you wonderful fans out there. I’m coming to you today with an announcement I’ve been working towards for, well, all my life: the shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe.

Elton John is preparing to perform to a Swansea crowd for one final time Credit: PA Images

"I'm going to go out in the biggest way possible, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I've ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career."

How can I get tickets?

Tickets are being sold via the Ticketmaster website, although organsiers have said that all wheelchair bay tickets have now sold out.

Tickets can be printed at home but can also be collected from the stadium's box office, located in the south west corner of the stadium.

All hospitality package tickets have now sold out.

What time does the concert start?

Doors open at 4:30pm with Elton John taking to the stage at 7:00pm. However these timings are subject to change.

Elton John will be performing at the Swansea.com Stadium for one final time in the city on Wednesday 29 June Credit: PA Images

Where can I park?

The only available parking bays on the stadium site had been for disabled concert goers, which have now sold out.

For anyone planning to drive to the concert, event organisers have said parking bays at Swansea's Landore Park and Ride site can be pre-booked through the Swansea City Council website.

The car park is around a seven minute walk from the stadium, according to Google Maps. It will open at 3pm and operate on a first come first served basis, with motorists being charged £15 a car or £20 for a minibus.

For those who pre-book their car parking bay, they will be issued with e-tickets.

What about buses, trains and taxis?

Some concert coach services will be running on the day of the gig. They will depart from three stations: Port Talbot bus station, Llanelli bus station and Neath railway station.

The Port Talbot and Llanelli routes will depart from their respective stations at 5pm, with the Neath route departing at 5.45pm.

All of the above routes will return at 10.30pm to their respective stations, at a cost of £15 per passenger.

There will also be a shuttle bus service running between Swansea train station and the stadium. These will run between 4:30pm and 7:00pm and will then resume at 10:00pm through until 11:30pm.

He has performed all over the world but now Elton John is embarking on a farewell tour Credit: PA Images

Anyone wishing to use this service is being told to book their tickets in advance, with the option to display them as an e-ticket or print them out.

Morfa Retail Park, which sits on the opposite side of the River Tawe from the stadium, has been designated as a drop off and collection point for those with pre-booked taxis.

However, event organisers have said the retail park will close at 11:00pm.

Is there a support act?

There is no confirmed support act for Elton John's farewell tour.

Can I take a bag into the concert?

Organisers say concert-goers are prohibited from bringing any bag into the stadium unless it is smaller than an A4 piece of paper.

Bags will be checked at an outer cordon before entering the stadium. Bags larger than thiswill not be permitted entry.

What about bottled water?

One bottle of water, 500ml or smaller, in transparent plastic will be permitted, but it must be sealed on entry.