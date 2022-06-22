A delivery rider has handed himself in to police after knocking down a four-year-old boy in Cardiff.

Luca Davies, aged four, from Abercarn, was out for the day on May 1 with his 18-year-old cousin Ellee Gowin, 15-year-old cousin Neve, and three-year-old sister Lois when he was hit by the delivery rider.

His mother, Georgia Havard, explained how the rider rode off leaving Luca both mentally and physically scarred. Georgia was sympathetic to the rider, understanding that accidents happen, but was upset with the way the incident was handled.

She said: "Ellie took them out for the day, they were going to Burger King I think, and they were walking on the footpath. This rider came out of nowhere, ploughed through Luca, he went under the bike and then sent him off his feet."

Luca Davies, aged four, was out for the day on May 1 with his cousins when he was hit by the delivery rider. Credit: Media Wales

The incident, which occurred by Church Street in Cardiff, left Luca with lacerations to his face which later needed to be glued together.

Georgia said: "The rider literally stopped, shrugged their shoulders, said sorry to Ellie and rode off."

Luca at this point had "blood pumping out of his head", Georgia claimed, and Ellie made the decision to look after her cousin rather than chase the rider. Thankfully, a nearby security guard for a pub was able to assist Ellie and bandage Luca up until they could get him to the hospital.

Due to the children being underage, Ellie struggled to find a taxi that could transport them to A&E as they didn't have children's seats, however, they eventually got to University Hospital Wales where the lacerations to Luca's head were glued. Georgia praised the hospital for their treatment of Luca, but said staff reported regularly seeing incidents like this.

She told WalesOnline: "I get accidents happen. I'm not going to be a person and stand here and say accidents don't happen because they do but he should have stopped.

"I'm at the point where I don't really want to let them go with anyone else because of my anxiety. His poor little face has now got three lovely scars on it from this person."

Now South Wales Police have reported that the rider, a 21-year-old man from the Swansea area, has handed himself in to the police.

Additionally he has now had the opportunity to apologise to the family. A spokesman for the force shared: "He has written a letter to apologise to the mum and her little boy. Inquiries are ongoing."