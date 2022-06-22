The boy who died following an incident in the River Taff on Tuesday has been named as 13-year-old Aryan Ghoniya.

Aryan’s family released a photograph and a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

It read: "The family is devastated by the tragic loss of Aryan but we are touched by the way the community, including the Police and Emergency services have been trying to support us.

"Our thanks also to the A&E staff at the Heath hospital.

"Aryan was our 'Little Professor', brilliant at Maths, an all-rounder academically. He was a very loving with warm personality and loved by all who knew him.

"There will never be a day when we will not miss him, and he will remain in our hearts forever."

Police received reports of children in the River Taff near Forest Farm Road, Whitchurch, at 4.45pm on Tuesday (June 21), when one boy was reported missing.

An extensive search was carried out by police, fire, ambulance, coastguard and the police helicopter.

Aryan was located in the river at around 5.45pm and, despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was unable to be resuscitated.

HM Coroner has been informed and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.