Five people and a dog have had a "lucky" escape from a speedboat which "sank within seconds" before splitting into two.

Mumbles Coastguard Cliff Rescue Team said its volunteers were called to reports of a sinking boat with five people and a large dog on board.

In a social media post, the coastguard said the boat was was "totally overloaded", while the engine was "unresponsive at best" with "practically zero safety equipment" on board.

The post continued: "So lucky this happened at the base off a cliff to allow a short time in the water and a scramble to safety.

"The vessel sank within seconds of hitting the rocks. Some non swimmers on board clearly badly shaken by the ordeal. They had no means of raising the alarm, lifeboat crew member called it in whilst sitting on the beach with her family. We were on scene in minutes with the lifeboat.

"The engine fell off, and the boat broke in 2. Lucky lucky people."