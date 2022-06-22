The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for large parts of Wales.

The agency says storms are likely to hit the country between 10am and midnight on Thursday, June 23.

Residents are being advised that thunderstorms and torrential rain could cause travel disruption and flooding.

Motorists are also being advised that driving conditions could become hazardous, with the possibility of some roads being closed.

The local authorities expected to be affected by thunderstorms are Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Torfaen, Vale of Glamorgan and Wrexham.

Much of the east of the country is covered by the warning Credit: Met office

A statement from the Met Office reads: "Thunderstorms are likely to break out in some areas [of England and Wales tomorrow], particularly during the afternoon and early evening.

"While most places will probably miss them, where thunderstorms do occur there is a chance that in a few places up to 40 mm of rain could fall in an hour or so and 40 to 60 mm could fall in two or three hours.

"These torrential downpours may be accompanied by frequent lightning, whilst gusty winds and hail may also affect a few places. The exact location of the thunderstorms will be hard to pinpoint, so the warning area will be kept under review and updated if necessary."