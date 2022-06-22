Traffic is at a standstill after a lorry caught fire on the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.

Thick smoke can be seen pouring from a vehicle on the Second Severn Crossing.

Traffic monitoring service Inrix said at 3.21pm on Wednesday: "All traffic being temporarily held and queueing traffic due to vehicle fire on M4 Prince of Wales Bridge Westbound from J22 M49 to J23 M48."

Cameras show traffic has stopped on the bridge and large plumes of smoke can be seen around halfway across the bridge.

Inrix is also reporting that the lorry is carrying a large number of pallets of wine.

One woman stuck in traffic on the bridge said she has seen about six fire engines and a few police cars pass her. She said she can only see black smoke from the site of the incident.