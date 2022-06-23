The family of a boy who was found dead in the River Taff have urged parents to warn their children about the dangers of playing in rivers.

The body of Aryan Ghoniya, aged 13, was found in the river in Cardiff on Tuesday (June 21) evening.

Police, paramedics, the fire service and lifeguards had launched a huge search operation following reports of children in the water and one missing. Aryan was discovered an hour later, but he could not be resuscitated.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Aryan's family said they "do not wish any parents to go through the tragedy we are going through."

"We strongly urge all parents to explain to their children the danger of playing in rivers", the statement continued.

Aryan was found in the River Taff following an extensive search, but could not be resuscitated. Credit: Media Wales

"The family is devastated by the tragic loss of Aryan Ghoniya, beloved son of Jitendra and Hina and caring brother to Naviya.

"We are extremely grateful to all the emergency services for their efforts in the search for Aryan. We are also grateful to the police for their ongoing support.

"We are touched by the support received from the community, Danescourt Primary School and Radyr Comprehensive School, both of which he loved. Our thanks also to the A&E staff at Heath hospital.

"Aryan was our 'Little Professor', brilliant at maths, an all-rounder academically. He was very charming and caring boy with warm personality and was loved by all who knew him.

"There will never be a day when we will not miss him, and he will remain in our hearts forever."

South Wales Police says an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.