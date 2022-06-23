The Met Office has issued an update to its yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Wales.

The agency has changed the list of locations it believes will be affected by the storms.

The weather warning, which was issued on Wednesday, is still a yellow warning, meaning people likely to be affected should take preventative action but the expected weather conditions are "unlikely" to pose an immediate risk to the general population.

Thunderstorms have been forecast across Wales and England between until 11.59pm tonight, but the warning no longer covers the south east of Wales.

The warning covers large parts of the north and east of the country. Credit: Met Office

It previously covered Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Merthyr Tydfil, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Torfaen and the Vale of Glamorgan, but it now covers just Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Monmouthshire, Powys and Wrexham.

The latest Met Office update on the thunderstorm says: "Thunderstorms and torrential downpours may cause travel disruption and, in a few places, flooding.

"Thunderstorms are likely to break out in some areas, particularly during the afternoon and early evening. While most places will probably miss them, where thunderstorms do occur there is a chance that in a few places up to 40 mm of rain could fall in an hour or so and 40 to 60 mm could fall in two or three hours.

"These torrential downpours may be accompanied by frequent lightning, whilst gusty winds and hail may also affect a few places. The exact location of the thunderstorms will be hard to pinpoint, so the warning area will be kept under review and updated if necessary."

The outlook for the weekend and next week is also unsettled.

The Met Office's long-range forecast, Monday (June 27) is expected to see heavy showers that spreading east.

Temperatures are also expected to drop over the weekend, but may pick up again later in the week.