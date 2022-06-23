Police have launched an investigation after a teenage girl suffered a facial injury in an assault outside a comprehensive school in Newport, south Wales.

The 16-year-old victim attended hospital "as a precaution" following the incident at a bus stop outside Newbridge Comprehensive School at 10:30am on Friday, June 10.

Police say a woman, believed to be in her late teens, assaulted the girl "to the head".

The woman is described as white with dark hair worn in a bun. She was said to be wearing a pink jacket, black and white trousers, bright pink shoes and a backpack.

Police appeal

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We’re asking anyone who was in Bridge Street between 10.15am and 10.45am on Friday 10 June or those with information, including those with CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact us.

"You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message, quoting log reference 2200193872, with details.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."