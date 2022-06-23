Parents at a high school in Cardiff say they're having to choose between sending their children to school and paying the bills, as the cost of living crisis continues.

A survey by a high school in Cardiff found some families admitting that their children are missing days at school, because they can’t afford the bus journeys.

School transport is free for pupils who live three or more miles from their school, but many in the catchment for Llanishen High live just short of being eligible.

Some parents are having to pay almost £600 a year in bus fares.

One parent described the situation as "soul-destroying". Credit: PA

'On a regular basis I determine what lessons she has to decide if she can miss school'

Among the 70 responses to the survey, more than 50% said the cost of school transport is between £15 and £20 a week.

With free school bus passes only available to those living more than three miles away, parents said those who live within the radius still face long walks. They also claim the walking routes are not safe and can take up to 50 minutes each way.

One parent said: “On a regular basis I determine what lessons she has to decide if she can miss school. I had no alternative high schools as it’s our catchment area and the walking route provided by the council is unfit and unsafe to walk.

“Over the past month I have analysed what bills can be delayed in paying so my daughter can attend school. It’s soul-destroying.”

Another echoed this, saying budgeting meant sometimes not sending her daughter to lessons: “It is a real struggle paying for my daughter’s bus fare. I am choosing whether to pay a bill or send my daughter to school. The walking route provided is dangerous.”

Those with one or more than one child at the high school spend roughly £580 a year on bus passes.

Around 2,000 families receiving free school meals are not eligible for the one-off £150 payment to help with the Cost of Living. Credit: PA

“It’s hard to pay £6 for a meal and a bus. If two kids that’s £12 a day and it’s a real problem,” said one parent.

Concern was also raised over some of the city’s schools not having the space for their child to attend one closer to home.

Llanishen High Head Teacher Sarah Parry explained: “We are mindful of the impact of the rising cost of living on our families and we are committed to collaborating with Welsh Government, with support from the local authority, to find a workable and fair solution that ensures that all learners can attend school to access their education.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

The Welsh Government, which is responsible for free school transport, said “a detailed review” of the Learner Travel (Wales) Measure is due to take place “soon”.

Local authorities can also provide free transport for pupils if the route is considered dangerous, a student has special educational needs, or where a child requires transport on medical grounds and no suitable public transport exists.

Cardiff Council said it was working to help families most in need with more than £2m in Welsh Government funds allocated to help with the cost of living crisis.

A spokesman for Cardiff Council said: “The money has been allocated to Cardiff as part of the Welsh Government’s £25m discretionary cost-of-living scheme which allows local authorities to support households they consider in need of extra help with their living costs."

A further £177m has been pumped into a cost of living support scheme, which offers a one-off £150 payment to eligible households across Wales.

The council said it is aware of around 2,000 families receiving free school meals which were not eligible for the one-off £150 payment – which was mainly based on council tax bands.

This week, one of the measures cabinet will consider is paying these households the £150 they missed out on, a spokesman confirmed.