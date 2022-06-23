A large fire involving tyres and rubbish has sent a plume of black smoke over Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze in the Wenvoe area at around 9am on Thursday, June 23.

South Wales Fire and Rescue (SWFRS) have confirmed the fire involves tyres and refuse and eyewitness reports suggest it looked to be coming from the old quarry area.

Upon arrival, the fire service said it discovered a large fire involving approximately three tonnes of tyres and silage.

Residents in the Wenvoe area are being advised to keep windows and doors closed as a safety precaution due to the large volumes of smoke in the area.

A spokesperson for SWFRS said: "At approximately 9:01am on Thursday the 23rd of June 2022, we received reports of smoke in the area near Cwrt-Yr-Ala-Road in Wenvoe, Cardiff.

"Crews from Barry, Ely, Pontypridd and Cardiff Central Fire and Rescue Stations are currently in attendance and upon arrival discovered a large fire involving approximately three tonnes of tyres and silage wrap.

"Crews are working with emergency service colleagues and partner agencies. Residents in close proximity to the area are advised to keep windows and doors closed as a safety precaution due to the large volumes of smoke.

"We would like to thank the public for their calls. This incident is currently ongoing."