A man who filmed himself raping a woman on her phone as she slept has been jailed.

Cameron Hassan, 31, of no fixed abode, attacked the woman, raping her as she slept in Ammanford in August 2021.

Hassan, who was midway through his trial, changed his plea to guilty after the jurors were shown the video clip of the attack.

Hassan appeared before Swansea Crown Court on Thursday (June 23) where he was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Hassan was jailed at Swansea Crown Court on Thursday (June 23) Credit: PA

Senior Investigating Officer DI Melanie Havard said the victim had shown "great strength and determination" throughout the investigation and trial.

“I must commend her tremendous courage in coming forward and the tenacity shown throughout the investigation,” she said.

“We appreciate this is not easy for anyone to do but the victim has expressed her gratitude to the officer in the case for her support and empathy throughout this process.

“We hope this case demonstrates that Dyfed-Powys Police acts on serious allegations such as rape and sexual assault with officers working tirelessly to secure justice for victims.

“If you are suffering because of similar abuse, please contact the police, or if you would rather speak to someone in confidence, New Pathways are an independent charity that will support you through every step of the investigation."