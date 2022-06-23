Wales superstar Gareth Bale is reported to be torn between a return to his hometown club of Cardiff City and a transfer to America's MLS, as he ponders his next move.

It is understood that a contract with the Bluebirds has been on the table for Bale following intensive negotiations with the Welsh captain and his representatives.

A return to his home city would be a huge coup for Cardiff, and has plenty of positives for the Cymru talisman.

Bale is understood to be thinking ahead to the World Cup with Wales, and where he plays his football between now and November is important.

However, any such contract with Cardiff is yet to be signed, although a move away from Spain, where he has spent the last nine years playing for Real Madrid, looks almost certain.

Bale's time at real Madrid saw him lift the Champions League five times Credit: PA

In the meantime, Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett has confirmed talks are ongoing "with lots of other clubs."

There have been rumours of a return to the Premier League with either Tottenham or Newcastle, but two Major League Soccer teams in the USA now appear to be the front runners with Cardiff.

The unnamed clubs would be able to offer Bale a vastly bigger salary than he could earn in the Championship with the Bluebirds.

Much has been made of the lure of the Bluebirds, with romantic visions of Bale returning home and firing Cardiff into the Premier League.

It is an option he is still strongly considering, and Bale, who is now 33, held conversations with Cardiff manager Steve Morison on Wednesday (June 22).

It is understood that a final decision could be made within the next few days.

A move to Cardiff for the five-time Champions League winner could spark further big signings for the Bluebirds as they once again eye promotion back to the Premier League.

However, Wales fans who aren't also followers of Cardiff may be concerned that a move to the Championship, renowned for its heavy fixture schedule and combative nature ,may not be the best preparation for Bale and Wales' World Cup, where they meet England, USA and Iran in the group stages.

That said, Wales' medics are housed at Cardiff's training base on the outskirts of the Welsh capital, and that close proximity is seen as a positive.

The most recent odds from the bookmakers appear to back up the dilemma Bale is facing. He is 4-5 to join the Bluebirds, with any MLS club at 11-8. The bookies see it as a straight fight between Cardiff and America.