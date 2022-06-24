A boy who lost a finger as he reportedly ran away from bullies has moved away from the area where the incident happened, his mother has said.

Raheem Bailey was allegedly beaten by a group of children at his school in Abertillery, south Wales in May.

Shantal Bailey said her son tried to escape but got his right-hand ring finger caught while climbing a fence, and it later had to be amputated.

In a new interview with the BBC, Shantal said: "It seems like he has constantly been bullied... He has always been at least name-called and mocked for his height."

Shantal said her son Raheem seemed relieved when she suggested moving. Credit: Media Wales

She added: "Each day he had to build himself up to go in because he knew he was going to get picked on... That's painful, that a child has to almost prepare themselves before going into a place that's meant to be safe and tranquil."

Shantal said Raheem appeared to be relieved when she suggested they leave the area. In an interview with The Times, she said the family had moved to England.

Following the incident in May, Blaenau Gwent Council said: " Abertillery Learning Community is working with Gwent Police in relation to an ongoing investigation into an alleged assault on the secondary campus."

The council added: "The safety and well-being of all learners and staff remains paramount. We have continued to closely monitor and review the situation."

Shantal's fundraising campaign following the amputation of Raheem's finger raised £107,000 in donations towards treatment.

Shantal is now looking into having a prosthetic fitted for her son.