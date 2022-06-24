A homeless man was stabbed to death in a tent by a serial criminal who just minutes earlier had told people - "I need to go back to jail".

Steven White, 44, had been released from prison just four days before the attack on victim Jordan Cody-Foster.

He stabbed Mr Cody-Foster, 31, in the neck before telling police: "I am ready to go to jail."

A court heard White had "spent much of his life" in prison since 2010 for a string of crimes.

He attacked Mr Cody-Foster in a tent outside a homeless centre in Cardiff in broad daylight on November 23, 2021.

Steven White has been sentenced to life imprisonment and will serve a minimum of 26 years. Credit: South Wales Police

Cardiff Crown Court heard the two men were neighbours in temporary accommodation for homeless people at the Huggard Centre in Cardiff.

But White "became animated and agitated" after £100 of crack cocaine went missing the night before the attack and told friends he wanted to go back to prison.

Prosecutor Michael Jones QC said Mr Cody-Foster tried to calm White down over the missing drugs but to no avail.

White shouted: "‘I can’t handle it out here, I need to go back to jail."

He said: "Witness Nathan Walker was trying to calm the defendant down and took him for a walk around the block. The defendant said his ‘Head had gone’ and said ‘I have just got to go back to jail’".

Mr Jones said White then followed Mr Cody-Foster into a tent outside the homeless centre and attacked him.

He said: "The walk had clearly not calmed the defendant down and as they walked back to the centre he went into and inside the tent Jordan Cody-Foster was in.

"A witness saw the defendant go into the tent and deliberately and intentionally stab Jordan Cody to his neck.

"The knife had gone so deep it had gone right down to the handle before the defendant pulled the knife out of Jordan Cody’s neck."

Jordan was stabbed by White in a tent outside the Huggard Centre, Cardiff. Credit: Google Maps

Mr Jones said Jordan Cody-Foster collapsed on the pavement outside the tent as knife-wielding White emerged shouting at him: "You’re not a bad man now are you?"

White then fled on a bike and went shopping at a retail park to buy a stereo and a book. He later told officers he bought these in readiness for jail.

White, of no fixed abode, changed his plea during the trial to admit murder. He was jailed for life with a minimum of 26 years.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Davies of South Wales Police said: “Jordan Cody-Foster was a much loved son, nephew, cousin, brother and father and our thoughts are with his friends and family.

“I hope the outcome at Cardiff Crown Court today provides some comfort to all who knew and loved Jordan.

“His death shocked the community, particularly those working and residing at the Huggard Centre. I would like to thank them not only for their brave actions on the day and the efforts they made to save Jordan’s life, but also for their support during our investigation.

“This tragic case yet again highlights the devastating and far-reaching consequences of knife crime."

Jordan’s aunt, Delphine Darien, said: "We are still grieving the loss of Jordan - a beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin, father, and friend.

"Jordan was brutally taken away from us on 23rd November 2021 by the defendant Steven White for no apparent reason. This has had a massive impact on all who loved and knew Jordan.

"Justice has been served, it won’t bring Jordan back, but we can now grieve in peace. The pain will go on forever and we will never stop loving Jordan."